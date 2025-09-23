Canada stands ready to reinforce sanctions on Russia further

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced his readiness to further strengthen sanctions against Russia, which continues its war in Ukraine.

During a meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children in New York on Tuesday, Carney called for promoting peace with the support of the United States and through sanctions. Carney recalled that Canada has imposed sanctions against over 300 accomplices of the Russian regime, over 3,000 people.

"We stand ready to reinforce those sanctions further with our European partners. And I welcome the President's of the United States call today for secondary sanctions on Russia," he said.

Carney called for "fortifying Ukraine's forces, which have fought so valiantly and for so long." At the same time, he said peace will be real only if the abducted Ukrainian children are reunified with their families and with their homeland.

"And we will not rest until that happens," Carney added.

As co-chairs of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney brought together leaders of interested states to exchange views and explore concrete steps to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and restore their rights, safety, and dignity.