19:44 23.09.2025

Canada to intensify work with Ukraine, USA, EU to secure immediate return of Ukrainian children – PM Carney

Canada, as co-chair of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, will intensify work with Ukraine, the United States and the EU to ensure the immediate return of children to Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said.

"And as co-chair, Canada will intensify our work with Ukraine, with our European partners and the United States to secure the immediate unconditional return of Ukrainian children," he said, opening a meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children in New York on Tuesday.

Carney announced an investment in a system to support the use of artificial intelligence to search for and identify Ukrainian children who were illegally deported by Russia.

Separately, the Prime Minister welcomed the recent appeal by the First Lady of the United States to Vladimir Putin asking him to take into account the plight of children in order to end Russia's war.

