Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:31 01.11.2025

Canada accelerates financial aid payments to restore Ukrainian energy infrastructure

2 min read

Canada will accelerate the payment of the final installment of its $70 million contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, the Canadian government's press service reported.

“As winter approaches and temperatures fall, Russia’s renewed attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure threaten to leave millions of people without electricity, water and heat. Canada remains steadfast in providing support to Ukraine’s efforts to rebuild and strengthen the resilience of its energy system,” the message reads.

As part of this support, Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that Canada is expediting the final portion of its $70-million contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, an initiative led by the Energy Community Secretariat, to support energy needs in Ukraine. A payment of $10 million has been disbursed early to help Ukraine repair critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes.

“As winter descends and Russia once again targets essential civilian infrastructure, the need for energy support is urgent. In response, Canada is accelerating efforts to help restore Ukraine’s critical energy systems and support Ukrainians through the harsh months ahead,” Anand made a comment.

In the context of the recent upsurge in attacks on natural gas facilities, Minister Anand announced that the Energy Community Secretariat has allocated approximately $50 million of Canada’s overall contribution to procure and deliver natural gas compressors for Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. This type of equipment is urgently needed to restore the energy supply and stabilize the system ahead of winter.

Tags: #canada #energy

MORE ABOUT

15:37 01.11.2025
Canada plans to hand over Russian An-124 cargo plane to Ukraine after its trial ends

Canada plans to hand over Russian An-124 cargo plane to Ukraine after its trial ends

11:31 01.11.2025
G7 Energy Ministers condemn Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy sector – statement

G7 Energy Ministers condemn Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy sector – statement

20:35 30.10.2025
Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure exacerbate civilian suffering ahead of winter – UN Human Rights Mission in Ukraine

Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure exacerbate civilian suffering ahead of winter – UN Human Rights Mission in Ukraine

21:06 28.10.2025
Ukrenergo builds up emergency equipment reserve three times above standard levels

Ukrenergo builds up emergency equipment reserve three times above standard levels

15:28 28.10.2025
Russia attacks energy workers during repairs at Chernihiv facility

Russia attacks energy workers during repairs at Chernihiv facility

17:24 24.10.2025
City of Kyiv allocates UAH 548 mln to ensure uninterrupted water supply, wastewater services through 2026

City of Kyiv allocates UAH 548 mln to ensure uninterrupted water supply, wastewater services through 2026

14:10 24.10.2025
Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

11:31 21.10.2025
Russian drones currently prevent work on restoring power to Chernihiv, north of region – Ministry of Energy

Russian drones currently prevent work on restoring power to Chernihiv, north of region – Ministry of Energy

09:22 21.10.2025
Svyrydenko discusses energy sustainability, agricultural sector and de-shadowing with MPs

Svyrydenko discusses energy sustainability, agricultural sector and de-shadowing with MPs

14:44 20.10.2025
Banks finance 116 MW of new energy generation projects in Aug – Ukraine's National Bank

Banks finance 116 MW of new energy generation projects in Aug – Ukraine's National Bank

HOT NEWS

President instructs govt to present details of winter support package by Nov 15

GUR: As result of operation in Moscow region, three lines of Koltsevaya oil pipeline disabled

More 100 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to be protected before year-end – Ministry of Development

Zelenskyy: Russian budget deficit for 2026 could reach $100 bln

Since start of year, 160 strikes behind enemy lines destroy 48% of enemy Pantsir systems – SBU chief

LATEST

President instructs govt to present details of winter support package by Nov 15

Enemy occupies Novo-Hryhoryivka in Zaporizhia region, advances near Pokrovsk – DeepState

Defense Forces destroy 11,269 air targets during October – AFU

Invaders occupy 267 square km of Ukrainian territory in Oct as in Sept – DeepState

UN lacks funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2025 – media

Sybiha: Russian attacks on substations ensuring operation of NPPs couldn’t have been carried out without Rosatom specialists

Ukrainian MFA condemns Russia's attacks on substations critical to powering NPPs and calls for imposing sanctions

Invaders carry out more than 700 strikes in Zaporizhia region in past day – authorities

Invaders lose 900 people, 58 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

In Sumy region, 82 shelling incidents recorded in past 24 hours, with seven civilians injured

AD
AD