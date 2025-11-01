Canada accelerates financial aid payments to restore Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Canada will accelerate the payment of the final installment of its $70 million contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, the Canadian government's press service reported.

“As winter approaches and temperatures fall, Russia’s renewed attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure threaten to leave millions of people without electricity, water and heat. Canada remains steadfast in providing support to Ukraine’s efforts to rebuild and strengthen the resilience of its energy system,” the message reads.

As part of this support, Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that Canada is expediting the final portion of its $70-million contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, an initiative led by the Energy Community Secretariat, to support energy needs in Ukraine. A payment of $10 million has been disbursed early to help Ukraine repair critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes.

“As winter descends and Russia once again targets essential civilian infrastructure, the need for energy support is urgent. In response, Canada is accelerating efforts to help restore Ukraine’s critical energy systems and support Ukrainians through the harsh months ahead,” Anand made a comment.

In the context of the recent upsurge in attacks on natural gas facilities, Minister Anand announced that the Energy Community Secretariat has allocated approximately $50 million of Canada’s overall contribution to procure and deliver natural gas compressors for Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. This type of equipment is urgently needed to restore the energy supply and stabilize the system ahead of winter.