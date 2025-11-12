Canada announces additional sanctions against Russia

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand announced that Canada is imposing additional sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations, the Canadian government press service reported.

"Canada's new measures further increase the economic costs on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by targeting its energy revenues and financial enablers, while also degrading its conventional and hybrid military capabilities. The sanctions list 13 individuals and 11 entities, including several involved in the development and deployment of Russia's drone program. Canada remains a leader in targeting the military technologies Russia is relying on in its efforts to gain a battlefield advantage against Ukraine," the statement reads.

It is noted that this is the first time Canada has also imposed sanctions on entities supplying cyber infrastructure used in Russia's hybrid strategies against Ukraine. Several Russian entities involved in liquefied natural gas have also been sanctioned as Russia continues to rely on energy revenues to fund its aggressive war against Ukraine. These sanctions also include 100 vessels from Russia's shadow fleet.

These measures are a direct response to Ukraine's priorities and support ongoing G7 efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia to end the war, and are broadly consistent with sanctions recently announced by the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

"Canada remains unwavering in its commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and its people, who are forcefully defending their rights in the face of Putin's corrosive and aggressive actions. Canada will continue to intensify pressure through sanctions in coordination with allies and partners until Russia puts an end to its unjustified invasion of Ukraine," Anand said.

Since 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 3,300 individuals and entities involved in violating Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as gross and systematic human rights violations.