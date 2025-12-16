Canada announces new support package for Ukraine at Rammstein

Canadian Defence Minister David J. McGuinty announced a new CAD $50 million support package for Ukraine, which will go towards supporting the Ramstein Drone Coalition.

As reported on the Canadian government’s website, the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, participated in the 32nd Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, co-hosted by Germany and the United Kingdom. The meeting brought together more than 50 countries to discuss Ukraine’s urgent requirements and progress on key multilateral initiatives.

During the meeting, Minister McGuinty announced that Canada will donate an additional $50 million to the Drone Capability Coalition (DCC), building on previous contributions of $37 million.

“These contributions complement Canada’s provision of advanced capabilities, including over $296 million in optical and infrared imaging and targeting systems committed since 2022. To date, 140 units have been delivered, with 18 more expected in the coming months,” the message reads.

Canada will continue donating surplus Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) equipment, including AIM-7 and AIM-9 motors and ancillaries, with deliveries to Ukraine starting in early 2026.

Minister McGuinty also highlighted Canada’s contribution of $200 million toward a United States-sourced package of critical military capabilities under the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL). This package, valued at approximately $500 million (USD), delivers air defence systems, ammunition, and other priority capabilities identified by Ukraine.

“Canada remains steadfast in our commitment to Ukraine, but we cannot meet these challenges alone. By working alongside our Allies and partners through multilateral initiatives, we can address Ukraine’s most urgent needs and strengthen its defence capabilities. Together, we are committed to advancing security and stability in the region through 2026,” the defense minister emphasized.