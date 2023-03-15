Facts

20:09 15.03.2023

Russia trying to find new red lines, set ultimatums

1 min read
Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office, believes that the Russian Federation is trying to "find" new red lines in relations with Western countries, as well as to set ultimatums.

"’Accidental’ cruise missiles in European airspace; MQ-9 Reaper downing over the Black Sea; anonymous spies with their versions of NS bombing; street protests in Moldova; pro-RU initiatives by the Georgian government - primitive attempts by RF to find new red lines & set ultimata,” Podoliak said on Twitter Wednesday.

Tags: #office #advisor #presidents

