Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:50 12.02.2025

Trump: Conversation with Zelenskyy went very well

U.S. President Donald Trump reported on Wednesday on his telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting that they, among other things, discussed a meeting to be held in Munich between the United States and Ukrainian delegations, which could "stop this ridiculous war."

"I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the War, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the Delegation. I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive," he said on the Truth Social network.

"It is time to stop this ridiculous War, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, death and destruction. God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine," Trump said.

