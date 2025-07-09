Zelenskyy and Italian President discuss European integration, sanction pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome and discussed with him, in particular, the return of Ukrainian children who were forcibly taken to Russia, European integration, sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, and the creation of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression.

“We had a good and important conversation that reaffirms the sincere friendship between our nations. I thanked him for the support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the assistance provided to our state. We discussed the return of Ukrainian children who were forcibly transferred to Russia, European integration, sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, and the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. I called on Italy to ratify the relevant Agreement so that the Tribunal can start operating as soon as possible,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday evening.

He thanked Italy for organizing the International Conference on Ukraine Recovery. Italian business is interested in participating in the reconstruction. “The rebuilding of our country must also serve as a catalyst for its deep transformation,” Zelenskyy noted.