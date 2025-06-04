Trump speaks with Putin, calls conversation 'good, but not conversation that will lead to immediate peace'

U.S. President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, June 4. Trump reported this on the Truth Social social network, noting that he discussed with the Russian leader, among other things, the Ukrainian attack on Russian airfields.

"I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. We discussed the attack on Russia's docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," Trump said after the conversation.

The two also discussed the situation with Iran and the fact that time is running out for Iran to make a decision on its nuclear weapons.

"I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement. President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be useful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion. It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time," Trump said.