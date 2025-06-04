Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:24 04.06.2025

Trump speaks with Putin, calls conversation 'good, but not conversation that will lead to immediate peace'

2 min read
Trump speaks with Putin, calls conversation 'good, but not conversation that will lead to immediate peace'

U.S. President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, June 4. Trump reported this on the Truth Social social network, noting that he discussed with the Russian leader, among other things, the Ukrainian attack on Russian airfields.

"I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. We discussed the attack on Russia's docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," Trump said after the conversation.

The two also discussed the situation with Iran and the fact that time is running out for Iran to make a decision on its nuclear weapons.

"I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement. President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be useful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion. It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time," Trump said.

Tags: #presidents #talk #russia #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:21 04.06.2025
We need to completely block Russia's access to resources for waging war – Yermak

We need to completely block Russia's access to resources for waging war – Yermak

20:37 04.06.2025
Palisa calls on US senators to support Graham's law on strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

Palisa calls on US senators to support Graham's law on strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

11:46 04.06.2025
USA praises ‘progress’ in talks between Russia, Ukraine – State Department

USA praises ‘progress’ in talks between Russia, Ukraine – State Department

20:56 03.06.2025
White House: Trump reserves right to impose sanctions against Russia; ready to use them if necessary

White House: Trump reserves right to impose sanctions against Russia; ready to use them if necessary

20:10 03.06.2025
Yermak, Kellogg discuss importance of sanctions against Russia

Yermak, Kellogg discuss importance of sanctions against Russia

19:34 03.06.2025
US administration 'disappointed but not surprised' by Russian demands for ceasefire

US administration 'disappointed but not surprised' by Russian demands for ceasefire

12:13 03.06.2025
Agenda of visit to Washington comprehensive, meeting with Trump's team planned – Yermak

Agenda of visit to Washington comprehensive, meeting with Trump's team planned – Yermak

21:14 02.06.2025
Ukraine and Russia agree in Istanbul on POW swap of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Russia agree in Istanbul on POW swap of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ – Zelenskyy

12:17 31.05.2025
Russia prepares new attacks on Ukraine with strategic aviation - NSDC

Russia prepares new attacks on Ukraine with strategic aviation - NSDC

20:58 30.05.2025
Shmyhal, US Senators Blumenthal, Graham discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia

Shmyhal, US Senators Blumenthal, Graham discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia

HOT NEWS

We need to completely block Russia's access to resources for waging war – Yermak

Zelenskyy: We preparing decision to support joint defense production with partners

It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

LATEST

Umerov confirms Ukraine has problems with purchase of Chinese Mavic, is now 'filling gap' with Ukrainian products

Czech FM on Istanbul talks: No serious talks, only procrastination, games; it's time to increase pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy: We preparing decision to support joint defense production with partners

It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

Pistorius: Five more countries plan to join EW Coalition within Ramstein framework

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

Zelenskyy at Ramstein urges partners to accelerate process of coordination of Coalition of Willing

It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Mertz discuss security issues, results of meeting in Istanbul

AD
AD