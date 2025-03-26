Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:32 26.03.2025

Ukraine needs combat units from allied countries, not peacekeepers – Zhovkva

2 min read
Ukraine needs combat units from allied countries, not peacekeepers – Zhovkva

Ukraine needs a serious contribution from European countries in the form of troops ready to fight, not a peacekeeping contingent after any cessation of hostilities with the Russian Federation, said Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva.

"We do not need a simple presence to demonstrate that Europe is present... We do not need peacekeepers, blue helmets, unarmed, or anything else," Zhovkva said in an interview with AFP on Wednesday on the eve of the Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris.

He noted that Kyiv expects a strong presence of European countries in Ukraine and military personnel who are ready for various scenarios, including missile or drone strikes. "If European countries are serious about their contribution, they should be really serious," said the Deputy Head of the President's Office.

Zhovkva did not say how many European troops Ukraine needs after the war or where they could be deployed, but noted that "we don't need just five or ten thousand."

"The number is not important... What is also important is their readiness to fight, their readiness to defend, their readiness to be equipped, their readiness to understand that Ukraine is an integral part of European security... Every soldier must be ready to participate in a real battle... That's what Ukrainians have been doing for more than three years," the official said.

Zhovkva suggested that European forces could help protect Ukraine's border with Belarus, freeing up Ukrainian troops to deploy in more dangerous regions, adding that "we don't need an international presence somewhere in Lviv."

Tags: #peacekeepers #contingents #office

MORE ABOUT

20:19 26.03.2025
Ukraine's relations with White House return to normal – Yermak

Ukraine's relations with White House return to normal – Yermak

19:19 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy: We see alliance between Europe and USA regarding security guarantees, part of which is peacekeeping contingent

Zelenskyy: We see alliance between Europe and USA regarding security guarantees, part of which is peacekeeping contingent

20:14 27.02.2025
Discussions on foreign contingent in Ukraine should include protection at sea and in sky, incl patrols by allies, their aircraft

Discussions on foreign contingent in Ukraine should include protection at sea and in sky, incl patrols by allies, their aircraft

12:47 17.02.2025
Sweden doesn’t rule out sending peacekeepers to Ukraine

Sweden doesn’t rule out sending peacekeepers to Ukraine

12:50 23.01.2025
Zelenskyy: Number of possible peacekeepers to depend on size of Ukrainian army

Zelenskyy: Number of possible peacekeepers to depend on size of Ukrainian army

09:52 22.01.2025
Ukraine needs at least 200,000 peacekeepers to guarantee security – Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs at least 200,000 peacekeepers to guarantee security – Zelenskyy

16:45 09.01.2025
Zelenskyy: deployment of partner contingents in Ukraine is one of best tools for forcing Russia to come to peace

Zelenskyy: deployment of partner contingents in Ukraine is one of best tools for forcing Russia to come to peace

20:07 05.11.2024
Minister Umerov, NATO Representation Chief Turner discuss implementation of agreements reached at Washington summit

Minister Umerov, NATO Representation Chief Turner discuss implementation of agreements reached at Washington summit

10:22 11.10.2024
Japanese JETRO opens office in Kyiv

Japanese JETRO opens office in Kyiv

12:34 09.10.2024
ICC field office in Kyiv to become more open to public - Prosecutor Khan

ICC field office in Kyiv to become more open to public - Prosecutor Khan

HOT NEWS

Macron announces additional military support from France for Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

Ukraine's relations with White House return to normal – Yermak

Zelenskyy arrives at Elysee Palace

Russian troops significantly intensify in Kursk region on Wednesday

Zelenskyy arrives in France

LATEST

Macron announces additional military support from France for Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

Sybiha informs Lammy about results of meetings with Americans in Saudi Arabia

Umerov discusses development of cooperation with reps of French defense companies

Shmyhal discusses joint humanitarian programs, sanctions against Russia with Norwegian FM, Minister of Labor

Naftogaz receives 150 MW gas piston units, other energy equipment from Norwegian govt, UNDP

Zelenskyy arrives at Elysee Palace

Umerov arrives in France, discusses military aid, security guarantees with Lecornu

Russian troops significantly intensify in Kursk region on Wednesday

In Donetsk region, mandatory evacuation of families with children to be strengthened

Zelenskyy arrives in France

AD
AD
Empire School
AD