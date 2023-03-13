EU extends sanctions for another six months for 1,473 individuals, 205 legal entities for undermining territorial integrity of Ukraine

The European Council has decided to extend restrictive measures against persons guilty of undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for another six months, until September 15, 2023.

As the press service of the European Council reported on Monday, “sanctions will continue to apply to 1,473 individuals and 205 entities, many of which are targeted in response to Russia’s ongoing unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine,” the European Council clarified. “The existing restrictive measures provide for travel restrictions for natural persons, the freezing of assets, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to the listed individuals and entities,” the EC clarified.

In addition, the Council recalled that after February 24 last year, in response to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, the EU massively expanded sanctions against Russia in order to significantly weaken Russia's economic base, deprive it of critical technologies and markets and significantly limit its ability to wage war. “In the European Council conclusions of 9 February 2023, the EU reiterated its resolute condemnation of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a blatant violation of the UN Charter, and has brought immense suffering and destruction upon Ukraine and its people. Russia must stop its atrocious war immediately. The European Union will stand by Ukraine with steadfast support for as long as it takes, and remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the press release reads.