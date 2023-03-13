Facts

18:02 13.03.2023

EU extends sanctions for another six months for 1,473 individuals, 205 legal entities for undermining territorial integrity of Ukraine

2 min read
EU extends sanctions for another six months for 1,473 individuals, 205 legal entities for undermining territorial integrity of Ukraine

The European Council has decided to extend restrictive measures against persons guilty of undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for another six months, until September 15, 2023.

As the press service of the European Council reported on Monday, “sanctions will continue to apply to 1,473 individuals and 205 entities, many of which are targeted in response to Russia’s ongoing unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine,” the European Council clarified. “The existing restrictive measures provide for travel restrictions for natural persons, the freezing of assets, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to the listed individuals and entities,” the EC clarified.

In addition, the Council recalled that after February 24 last year, in response to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, the EU massively expanded sanctions against Russia in order to significantly weaken Russia's economic base, deprive it of critical technologies and markets and significantly limit its ability to wage war. “In the European Council conclusions of 9 February 2023, the EU reiterated its resolute condemnation of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a blatant violation of the UN Charter, and has brought immense suffering and destruction upon Ukraine and its people. Russia must stop its atrocious war immediately. The European Union will stand by Ukraine with steadfast support for as long as it takes, and remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the press release reads.

Tags: #eu #sanctions

MORE ABOUT

20:48 13.03.2023
Energy Committee backs Rada draft appeal to parliaments of all countries on sanctions against Rosatom

Energy Committee backs Rada draft appeal to parliaments of all countries on sanctions against Rosatom

11:48 11.03.2023
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against gambling business, incl. Ukrainian Parimatch LLC

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against gambling business, incl. Ukrainian Parimatch LLC

20:56 10.03.2023
Stefanishyna: Best response to Russian aggression, except winning on battlefield, to be formation of strong European agenda, where Ukraine should be leader

Stefanishyna: Best response to Russian aggression, except winning on battlefield, to be formation of strong European agenda, where Ukraine should be leader

16:38 10.03.2023
Global sanctions needed to completely block Russia's ability to restore missile potential, receive drones, technologies – Zelenskyy

Global sanctions needed to completely block Russia's ability to restore missile potential, receive drones, technologies – Zelenskyy

21:11 09.03.2023
Reznikov on results of meeting with EU defense ministers: It was possible to combine efforts to provide Ukraine with ammunition

Reznikov on results of meeting with EU defense ministers: It was possible to combine efforts to provide Ukraine with ammunition

20:23 09.03.2023
Aliyev hopes 'green' electricity exports from Azerbaijan to Europe to start soon

Aliyev hopes 'green' electricity exports from Azerbaijan to Europe to start soon

20:20 08.03.2023
Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

20:18 08.03.2023
It hasn’t yet been established who staged attack on Nord Streams — NATO Secretary General

It hasn’t yet been established who staged attack on Nord Streams — NATO Secretary General

19:48 08.03.2023
EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

18:53 08.03.2023
EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

UN says they doing everything possible to implement all aspects of Istanbul grain initiative

AFU eliminates about 710 occupiers, eight tanks in past 24 hours – General Staff

New curfew regime introduced from 17:00 to 6:30 in Kherson region until March 17

Brigadier General Krasylnykov appointed commander of operational command Pivnich – Defense Ministry

Xi Jinping plans to talk with Zelenskyy after visit to Moscow – media

LATEST

Foreign Minister submits candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil for consideration by President

IOC offers to reward Russian athletes for their participation in genocide – Podoliak

Ukrainian aviation strike 10 places of invaders’ concentration in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

There are three invaders’ carriers Calibers in Black Sea on duty – Pivden command

Ministry of Veterans Affairs, together with IOM and Germany, launches project on psychosocial support for veterans, their families for EUR4.8 mln

UN says they doing everything possible to implement all aspects of Istanbul grain initiative

Demining of fields for safe sowing campaign starts in Dnipropetrovsk region - local governor

AFU eliminates about 710 occupiers, eight tanks in past 24 hours – General Staff

New curfew regime introduced from 17:00 to 6:30 in Kherson region until March 17

Brigadier General Krasylnykov appointed commander of operational command Pivnich – Defense Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD