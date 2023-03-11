Occupiers shell Mykolaivske Highway in Kherson

One person was killed and three people were wounded as a result of a shelling attack by the Russian occupation forces on Kherson on Saturday, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"Kherson has been shelled by the Russian army again. There are casualties. On Mykolaivske highway, preliminarily, two people were wounded by the pieces of enemy shells. One person died on the spot. A car hit by shell is on fire," he said on the Telegram channel.

Rescuers, medics, and police are working at the scene.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) said that Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into a criminal case on the violation of laws and customs of the warfare and a murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on March 11, 2023, the aggressor state's troops again shelled Kherson.

Three civilians were killed near a supermarket as a result of the shelling.

Also, civilian infrastructure was damaged.