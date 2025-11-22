One killed, one injured in Ukrainian village of Holubivka in Donetsk region – authorities

One person was killed in Holubivka of the Oleksandrivka community in Donetsk region over the past day due to enemy shelling, and one person was injured in Kostiantynivka, the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported.

"The operational situation in the region as of the morning of November 22. Kramatorsk district: an administrative building and a car were damaged in Sloviansk. In Holubivka of the Oleksandrivka community, one person was killed and a car was damaged. In Druzhkivka, an administrative building and three cars were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, one person was injured," Filashkin said in a Telegram post.

Six houses were damaged in Siversk. In total, Russian forces shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 10 times over the past day. A total of 341 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 124 children.