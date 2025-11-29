Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:05 29.11.2025

Shelling in Kyiv causes damage at 18 locations: 35 people injured – military administration

1 min read
As a result of the attack in Kyiv, 18 locations with damage were recorded in seven districts of the city, reported head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

"Preliminary medical reports indicate 35 injured. The number is dynamic, and everyone is working quickly. Among the casualties is a 10-year-old boy. Russia killed two Kyiv residents last night. Every loss is painful, no doubt. But the world must know that Russia is targeting entire families. An enemy drone killed a 42-year-old man last night. His son was taken to the hospital with burns and other injuries. He is the only child we currently have identified among the casualties," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

He noted that approximately 15 victims are currently hospitalized. Some of them will be discharged within a day or two after receiving all necessary care. However, some were taken to hospitals in serious condition.

Tags: #kyiv #shelling #tkachenko

