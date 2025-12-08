One civilian killed, two injured in Kherson region due to enemy shelling – prosecutor's office

One civilian killed, two injured in Kherson region due to enemy shelling on Monday, December 8, as of 17:30, the regional prosecutor's office press service said.

"According to the investigation, on December 8, 2025, enemy attacks continued in Kherson region – the Russian army shelled settlements in the region with artillery and drones. As of 17:30, one man was killed and two were injured," the prosecutor's office said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

It is reported that at about 15:45, a 45-year-old man died as a result of artillery shelling of Kherson. Two more people were injured during similar attacks on the territory of the regional center. Private and apartment buildings, an educational institution and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of Kherson region prosecutor's office, a pretrial investigation into the facts of war crimes (Part 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched.