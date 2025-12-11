List of proposals for replacements of regional administration heads to be finalised soon – Zelenskyy

Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta should prepare a list of proposals for replacements of regional administration heads, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Regarding the heads of regional administrations, I should be shown a list of those to whom there are certain questions. It is necessary that in one column there is a list of these names, and in the other, preferably, who will come to replace them. At this moment, it will be difficult without some leaders, especially in frontline regions. Therefore, if there are proposals for replacements, they should be replacements – not just dismissals," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on Thursday.

He added that he had not seen this list yet.

"Such a list should be ready in the next few days, and it should be prepared by the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, and the relevant deputy head of the Office. There was also a task for the SBU. I am collecting information and, of course, I am asking various representatives of the law enforcement sector," the president said.

According to him, regarding military administrations, he talks more with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I ask what issues there are regarding, for example, Donetsk region, what is happening with the MCAs [military civil administrations], what issues there are regarding Odesa. Actually, when there are proposals, then there will be decisions," the head of state said.