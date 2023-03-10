Facts

14:14 10.03.2023

Finnish PM arrives in Kyiv

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin is in Kyiv on Friday, the TV channel correspondent reports.

According to the TV channel, the Prime Minister of Finland arrived on an unannounced visit, intends to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In turn, a footage has already been published where the Prime Minister of Finland, together with Zelenskyy, honored the memory of the Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo (Da Vinci soldier name), who died near Bakhmut, whose farewell is taking place in Kyiv today.

Tags: #kyiv #sanna_marin

18:16 09.03.2023
