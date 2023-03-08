Defense Forces carry out 11 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their command post

Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of the Russian occupiers and one strike on the position of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system.

As reported in the operational information about the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Wednesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of rocket troops and artillery hit the command post of the invaders during the day.

In addition, it was possible to shoot down an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Shahed-136 type launched by the occupiers on the territory of Ukraine, the General Staff said.