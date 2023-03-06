Commander of AFU Ground Forces visits units defending Bakhmut

On Sunday, March 5, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky visited the units defending Bakhmut and the approaches to the city, Military Media Center reports on the Telegram channel.

The commander noted that the battles for Bakhmut had reached the highest level of tension.

"The enemy threw Wagner's additional forces into battle. Our soldiers are courageously defending positions in the north of Bakhmut, trying to prevent the encirclement of the city," he stressed.

Syrsky pointed out that the resistance on this bridgehead has been going on for several months.

"All this time, the enemy's attempts to capture the city were shattered by the steadfastness of our soldiers. Our defenders caused significant losses to the enemy, destroyed a large amount of equipment, forced the best Wagner assault units into battle and reduced the enemy's offensive potential," the commander stressed.