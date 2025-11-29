Syrsky, following his trip to Kharkiv region: Our units holding certain lines, increasing their firepower against the enemy

In Kupyansk area, Ukrainian units are holding certain lines and increasing firepower against Russian forces to block their supply routes, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky reported following his visit to Kharkiv region.

According to him, the fighting in this area is highly dynamic and requires maximum coordination between units.

"Our soldiers continue to conduct both defensive and search-and-strike operations. Such active actions occur daily as part of a comprehensive effort to stabilize the situation in Kupyansk," Syrsky noted.

He reported that the city itself continues to identify Russian troops who have infiltrated through Ukrainian lines. Their elimination or capture is a key objective for units operating in the area.

The Commander-in-Chief also denied the Russian leadership's statements regarding the situation in Kupyansk.

"The scale of the Russian leadership's lies about the situation in Kupyansk is staggering. The truth is that in the days following their statements, fewer than 40 Russian radio customers were detected in the city," Syrsky emphasized on Facebook.

During the trip, he heard reports from commanders on the troops' urgent needs and gave the necessary instructions to ensure the units are fully supplied.