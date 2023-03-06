Facts

14:02 06.03.2023

When Crimea is de-occupied, there to be no time to change legislation, all should be at 'low start' – autonomy's prosecutor

3 min read
When Crimea is de-occupied, there to be no time to change legislation, all should be at 'low start' – autonomy's prosecutor

Ukraine should now prepare the entire regulatory framework for the resumption of work in Crimea, so that after the liberation of the peninsula from occupation, it will immediately start working, Head of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol Ihor Ponochovny has said.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, speaking about the action plan of the prosecutor's office after the de-occupation of Crimea, Ponochovny said: "Now the key task for Ukraine is to prepare a regulatory framework so that the resumption of work in Crimea is as quick and efficient as possible."

According to him, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin established an appropriate working group, which includes employees of the prosecutor's office of the autonomy, the Prosecutor General's Office, the presidential office in Crimea and non-governmental organizations.

"We are developing legislation for the resumption of work in Crimea. For there are a lot of questions and problematic issues – for example, the verification of Russian sentences issued during the occupation," Ponochovny said.

According to him, the issue of exemption from criminal liability is important and difficult – it is necessary to determine who to lustrate, who to amnesty, and who to bring to justice.

As the autonomy's prosecutor said, at least the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes should be amended, since they can resolve problematic issues.

"In particular, if someone is serving a sentence on the basis of a Russian sentence for domestic murder in Crimea, then such a sentence can be verified and the convict will continue to serve the sentence. If a person is in prison for discrediting the Russian army, then, of course, we do not we will verify, the person must be released. But for this, an appropriate mechanism should be prescribed in the Code of Criminal Procedure. Just open a pretrial detention facility and say: you are leaving, and you are sitting – you can't, " Ponochovny said.

In addition, as the autonomy's prosecutor said, a separate law on lustration should be adopted, and the issue of ensuring the conduct of covert investigative actions of Ukrainian law enforcement officers in the territory of Crimea should also be settled.

"That is, we need to prepare for all the processes and problems that may arise now, so that everything is at a 'low start'... I have always said: in Crimea, we should have the regulatory framework ready, because when the peninsula is liberated, there will be no time to change the legislation. Things were collected, arrived and started working," Ponochovny said.

Tags: #crimea

MORE ABOUT

15:01 06.03.2023
Tribunal for Aggression can be established like Nuremberg Tribunal, adapted to modern methods of Russia's waging war against Ukraine – Crimea's prosecutor

Tribunal for Aggression can be established like Nuremberg Tribunal, adapted to modern methods of Russia's waging war against Ukraine – Crimea's prosecutor

14:35 06.03.2023
Autonomy's prosecutor: Majority of Crimeans are not traitors, 'collaborationism' definition for Crimea should be changed

Autonomy's prosecutor: Majority of Crimeans are not traitors, 'collaborationism' definition for Crimea should be changed

21:00 28.02.2023
Circumstances of illegal visit by NBC journalist to Crimean territory being established – Ukrainian MFA’s spokesperson

Circumstances of illegal visit by NBC journalist to Crimean territory being established – Ukrainian MFA’s spokesperson

20:21 28.02.2023
Russian occupiers give land in temporarily occupied Crimea to their accomplices –National Resistance Center

Russian occupiers give land in temporarily occupied Crimea to their accomplices –National Resistance Center

12:32 28.02.2023
Chubarov: Situation in Crimea may indicate Russian invaders' preparation for offensive of AFU

Chubarov: Situation in Crimea may indicate Russian invaders' preparation for offensive of AFU

12:20 31.01.2023
Ukrainian MFA considers unacceptable Croatian President's statement on Crimea's belonging to Russia; appreciates support of Croatian govt, people – spokesman

Ukrainian MFA considers unacceptable Croatian President's statement on Crimea's belonging to Russia; appreciates support of Croatian govt, people – spokesman

15:59 02.01.2023
Ukraine to liberate Crimea by late Aug – General Hodges

Ukraine to liberate Crimea by late Aug – General Hodges

17:29 07.12.2022
French court upholds intl arbitration decision to recover $1.1 bln from Russia in favor of Oschadbank for Crimea

French court upholds intl arbitration decision to recover $1.1 bln from Russia in favor of Oschadbank for Crimea

13:07 25.10.2022
Return of Ukrainian flag to Crimea will mean arrival of European Union there – Zelensky

Return of Ukrainian flag to Crimea will mean arrival of European Union there – Zelensky

14:36 12.10.2022
Invaders bring Iranian instructors to Kherson region, Crimea to launch kamikaze drones

Invaders bring Iranian instructors to Kherson region, Crimea to launch kamikaze drones

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy dismisses employees in central, two regional SBU depts, appoints new head of SBU in Sumy region – decrees

Law enforcement officers launch investigation into shooting of unarmed Ukrainian POW by Russians – Prosecutor General

Some 307 Ukrainian children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories, Russian Federation – Ombudsman

Dpty head of Odesa Military Administration Tkachuk detained, head of Administration Marchenko announces continuation of fight against illegal activities of persons regardless of position they hold

Lithuanian Defense Minister announces new package of military assistance to Kyiv

LATEST

EU defense ministers to listen to Reznikov about development of situation, discuss how to speed up supply of ammunition

Over 100 opposition activists in Moldova attend rally against changing name 'Moldovan language' to 'Romanian language'

Zelenskyy dismisses employees in central, two regional SBU depts, appoints new head of SBU in Sumy region – decrees

Law enforcement officers launch investigation into shooting of unarmed Ukrainian POW by Russians – Prosecutor General

Some 307 Ukrainian children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories, Russian Federation – Ombudsman

Dpty head of Odesa Military Administration Tkachuk detained, head of Administration Marchenko announces continuation of fight against illegal activities of persons regardless of position they hold

Lithuanian Defense Minister announces new package of military assistance to Kyiv

Commander of AFU Ground Forces visits units defending Bakhmut

Yermak on video of murder of Ukrainian prisoner: Russia cultivates war crimes, whitewashing myths about ‘Nazis’

Army leadership advocates continuation of defensive operation in Bakhmut – HQ meeting

AD
AD
AD
AD