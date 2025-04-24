Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People makes statement on inadmissibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People categorically rejects any proposals or actions aimed at recognizing as Russian the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, which are an integral part of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, according to a statement published on the Mejlis website on Thursday.

"The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People warns that any attempts to recognize the temporarily occupied territory of the Crimean Peninsula as Russian, by whomever and for whatever purpose, will mean: a gross violation of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, numerous resolutions of the UN General Assembly, and other fundamental norms of international law; an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a sovereign independent state," the statement reads.

The Mejlis also notes that such attempts will indicate contempt and disregard for the inalienable rights of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people, justification of all crimes committed against the Crimean Tatar people during the years of colonial enslavement of Crimea by the Russian Empire, denial of the 1944 genocide and encouragement of the policy of ethnocide of the Crimean Tatar people, currently being carried out by the bodies of the Russian occupation authorities, Russification and assimilation, as well as changes in the demographic and ethnic composition of the population of the Crimean peninsula.

In addition, this will create a precedent of impunity for the aggressor, which will become a signal for states that may also resort to the use of force and occupation of the territories of other states, hoping for their further legitimization.

"The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People declares that the only legitimate way to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, establish a guaranteed and just peace in the region is the de-occupation of Crimea and other occupied territories of Ukraine and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. Any other options threaten consequences in which the suffering of people, including the indigenous Crimean Tatar people, due to the violation of their fundamental rights may reach catastrophic proportions," the statement reads.

The Mejlis calls on governments and parliaments of foreign states, international organizations, human rights and humanitarian organizations to show solidarity with the struggle of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people for freedom, independence and the right to freely determine their future. "Crimean Tatars are the indigenous people of Crimea and Ukraine, and an integral part of the Ukrainian political nation," according to the statement.

The organization also referred to the Crimean Declaration, published by the U.S. Department of State in 2018, calling it "an example of a clear and verified position of the country, based on compliance with international law and the desire to achieve a just peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war," and expressed the hope that the U.S. position stated therein will not be subject to revision and revision.

"The position of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People remains unchanged and consists of the following: unwavering commitment to the struggle for the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the right of the Crimean Tatar people to self-determination in the form of national-territorial autonomy of Crimea within the independent Ukrainian state; categorical rejection of attempts to recognize Crimea as Russian territory – neither de facto nor de jure, and from whomever side they are made; declaring illegal any agreements on the status of Crimea concluded and adopted without the participation and consent of the Ukrainian state and the indigenous Crimean Tatar people," the statement reads.