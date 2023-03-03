AFU destroy 765 occupiers, eight tanks, one aircraft over day – General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian military destroyed about 765 personnel of the aggressor army, eight tanks, an aircraft and a helicopter, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 3, 2023 approximately amounted to personnel about 151,370 (765 more) people liquidated, tanks some 3,405 (eight more) units, armored combat vehicles some 6,673 (15 more) units, artillery systems some 2,402 (four more) units, MLRS some 484 (four more) units, air defense systems some 247 units, aircraft some 301 (one more) units, helicopters some 289 (one more) units, tactical-level UAVs some 2,061 (three more), cruise missiles some 873, ships and boats some 18 units, automotive vehicles and tankers some 5,281 (17 more) units, special equipment some 230," the AFU said in a post on Facebook.

The data is being specified.