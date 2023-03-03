Zelenskyy following HQ meeting: We to give military, legal response on brutal Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Thursday, in particular, the Russian missile attack on residential infrastructure in Zaporizhia was discussed.

"Held a meeting of the Headquarters, purely on the frontline situation and the security situation... On today's brutal Russian missile attack on Zaporuzhia will be our response, both military and legal. The occupier will inevitably feel our strength. The strength of justice – in every sense of the word," the president said in a video address.

According to him, within the Headquarters meeting, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and intelligence representatives presented general reports. In addition, there were detailed reports from the commanders of the groupings of troops in specific combat areas. In particular, in Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and separately in Bakhmut.

"Surely, we do not disregard the north of our state, the border. The commanders are well aware that their task is to do everything to suppress the fire of terrorists. And we are constantly working with partners to increase the range of our capabilities," Zelenskyy said.