Facts

09:32 03.03.2023

Zelenskyy following HQ meeting: We to give military, legal response on brutal Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia

1 min read
Zelenskyy following HQ meeting: We to give military, legal response on brutal Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Thursday, in particular, the Russian missile attack on residential infrastructure in Zaporizhia was discussed.

"Held a meeting of the Headquarters, purely on the frontline situation and the security situation... On today's brutal Russian missile attack on Zaporuzhia will be our response, both military and legal. The occupier will inevitably feel our strength. The strength of justice – in every sense of the word," the president said in a video address.

According to him, within the Headquarters meeting, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and intelligence representatives presented general reports. In addition, there were detailed reports from the commanders of the groupings of troops in specific combat areas. In particular, in Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and separately in Bakhmut.

"Surely, we do not disregard the north of our state, the border. The commanders are well aware that their task is to do everything to suppress the fire of terrorists. And we are constantly working with partners to increase the range of our capabilities," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zaporizhia #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

10:00 03.03.2023
Ukraine resumes high-level contacts with Brazil – Zelenskyy

Ukraine resumes high-level contacts with Brazil – Zelenskyy

11:21 02.03.2023
Four killed in missile attack on residential building in Zaporizhia, five considered missing

Four killed in missile attack on residential building in Zaporizhia, five considered missing

10:38 02.03.2023
URCS volunteers taking part in rescue operations in Zaporizhia after Russian missile attack on residential building

URCS volunteers taking part in rescue operations in Zaporizhia after Russian missile attack on residential building

09:17 02.03.2023
Death toll in Zaporizhia rises to three – National Police

Death toll in Zaporizhia rises to three – National Police

10:25 01.03.2023
Top Russian leadership to face legal consequences of genocide against Ukrainians – Zelenskyy

Top Russian leadership to face legal consequences of genocide against Ukrainians – Zelenskyy

09:29 01.03.2023
Zelenskyy invites OECD to join work to leverage Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for damage

Zelenskyy invites OECD to join work to leverage Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for damage

09:28 01.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Russia does not count people sent to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut

Zelenskyy: Russia does not count people sent to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut

18:48 28.02.2023
U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

11:05 28.02.2023
This year is time for negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership – Zelenskyy

This year is time for negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership – Zelenskyy

09:53 28.02.2023
Ukraine to be able to completely protect skies when aviation taboo in relations with partners is lifted – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to be able to completely protect skies when aviation taboo in relations with partners is lifted – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU destroy 765 occupiers, eight tanks, one aircraft over day – General Staff

USA to announce new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine on Friday – media

Ukraine's Constitutional Court equalizes citizens' and state rights in administrative proceedings

Ukrainian soldiers heroically defend Bakhmut direction, trained reserves with new equipment could push back enemy later

Four killed in missile attack on residential building in Zaporizhia, five considered missing

LATEST

AFU destroy 765 occupiers, eight tanks, one aircraft over day – General Staff

USA to announce new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine on Friday – media

South Korea doesn't decide on supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine – PM

Ukraine's Constitutional Court equalizes citizens' and state rights in administrative proceedings

EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

Moldovan parliament officially condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Vinnytsia launches ten out of 20 purchased Polish used Solaris trolleybuses

G20 talks end in India with no consensus on Ukraine war – media

Zelenskyy holds first talk with newly elected President of Switzerland

Bodies of three people killed by Russian occupiers exhumed in Borodianka – Kyiv region police

AD
AD
AD
AD