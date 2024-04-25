Zelenskyy meets with British Chancellor of Exchequer Hunt in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, who arrived in Kyiv.

"I met with British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt. Grateful for the largest defense assistance package from the UK worth half a billion pounds," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the president, during the meeting special attention was paid to sanctions policy. "It is important to expand restrictive measures against Russia and make it impossible to circumvent sanctions," Zelenskyy noted.

"Grateful to the people, government, Prime Minister and Parliament of the UK for supporting Ukraine from the first days of the Russian invasion. We highly value the partnership between our states," the head of the Ukrainian state concluded.