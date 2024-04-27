Facts

15:35 27.04.2024

Head of Brovary District Administration Maibozhenko who committed road accident with four casualties notified of suspicion

Head of Brovary District State Administration of Kyiv region Volodymyr Maibozhenko has been notified of suspicion of violation of road safety rules by a person driving a vehicle under influence (Part 2 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) said, without indicating the name and position of the suspect, that a petition was sent to Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court to select a preventive measure in the form of uncontested detention for "an official of a District State Administration in Kyiv region."

"On April 26, 2024, in Brovary, an official of a District State Administration of Kyiv region, while driving a car, drove through an intersection at a prohibiting traffic light, drove onto the side of the road and hit pedestrians. According to the results of testing with the Drager device, the driver's alcohol content was 2.31 ppm. Four people, including one child, were hospitalized. Doctors preliminarily diagnosed two victims with severe injuries. They are in the intensive care unit. Another two have moderate injuries," it said.

As reported, a 32-year-old mother with a 2.5-year-old daughter, as well as two men, 29 and 26, were injured in the accident.

Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko announced the dismissal of the official from his post.

