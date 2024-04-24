Facts

09:49 24.04.2024

Zelenskyy thanks U.S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks U.S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the Senate of the U.S. Congress for today's approval of vital assistance to Ukraine.

"Grateful to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for their strong leadership in advancing this bipartisan legislation, and to all of the U.S. Senators from both parties who voted for it," the president wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, "this vote strengthens America's role as a beacon of democracy and leader of the free world."

"I am also grateful to all Americans who continue to support Ukraine and recognize that the historic significance of this bill extends beyond politics. I also appreciate President Biden's support and look forward to the speedy signing of the bill and the delivery of the next military aid package, which will be consistent with the resolve which I always feel in our negotiations," Zelenskyy noted.

He also emphasized that "Ukraine's long-range capabilities, artillery and air defense are extremely important tools for the speedy restoration of a just peace."

Tags: #usa #zelenskyy

