Zelenskyy thanks Americans working at defense enterprises

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Americans working at defense enterprises and called for all agreements with U.S. President Joe Biden to be fully implemented.

"Today, President Biden signed the aid package passed by the Congress. No matter what anyone says, we get the support we need. We need to continue to protect our lives from Russian strikes," he said in a video message on Wednesday.

According to the head of state, "the other day we worked as actively as possible with our American friends at all levels to quickly fill this package from the United States with exactly the weapons that our soldiers need – from ATACMC and artillery, anti-tank weapons and HIMARS missiles to the necessary air defense and equipment."

"We are grateful to all Americans at defense enterprises, to every state that produces weapons that now really protect democracy and our way of life," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that it is very important "that all our agreements with President Biden are implemented 100%."