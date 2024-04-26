Facts

16:27 26.04.2024

Zelenskyy dismisses Yakovets as Commander of AFU Support Forces, appoints him as head of State Transport Special Service – decree

1 min read
Zelenskyy dismisses Yakovets as Commander of AFU Support Forces, appoints him as head of State Transport Special Service – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the dismissal of Oleksandr Yakovets as Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Relevant decree No. 244/2024 was published on the website of the president on Friday.

By another decree, the head of state appointed Yakovets as Head of Administration at the State Transport Special Service.

The president also dismissed Bohdan Bondar as Head of Administration at the State Transport Special Service by decree No. 245/2024 dated April 26.

Oleksandr Yakovets was born in 1972 in Vinnytsia region. In 1993, he graduated from the Kamyanets-Podilsky Higher Military Command Engineering School.

He held the positions of engineer platoon commander, company commander, deputy battalion commander, battalion commander, deputy brigade commander, commander of the 91st engineering regiment (Okhtyrka).

In 1996, he received state award of the Order of Courage, III degree, for demining the railway station in the town of Snovsk, Chernihiv region.

From February 19, 2020, he was the head of the engineering troops of the Support Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On March 4, 2024, he was appointed as Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

14:35 26.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Another batch of Ukrainian grain delivered to Sudan

Zelenskyy: Another batch of Ukrainian grain delivered to Sudan

18:38 25.04.2024
Zelenskyy responds to Republicans opposed to providing assistance to Ukraine: Money goes, first of all, to US defense sector

Zelenskyy responds to Republicans opposed to providing assistance to Ukraine: Money goes, first of all, to US defense sector

10:47 25.04.2024
Zelenskyy meets with British Chancellor of Exchequer Hunt in Kyiv

Zelenskyy meets with British Chancellor of Exchequer Hunt in Kyiv

20:47 24.04.2024
World majority should be present at Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

World majority should be present at Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

20:17 24.04.2024
Zelenskyy listens to reports from Syrsky and Umerov

Zelenskyy listens to reports from Syrsky and Umerov

19:45 24.04.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Americans working at defense enterprises

Zelenskyy thanks Americans working at defense enterprises

09:49 24.04.2024
Zelenskyy thanks U.S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks U.S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine

20:36 23.04.2024
Zelenskyy says at least 300,000 employees hired at Ukrainian defense industry enterprises

Zelenskyy says at least 300,000 employees hired at Ukrainian defense industry enterprises

18:08 23.04.2024
Zelenskyy counting on Denmark's help in finding additional air defense systems for Mykolaiv region

Zelenskyy counting on Denmark's help in finding additional air defense systems for Mykolaiv region

13:06 23.04.2024
Zelenskyy thanks British PM for allocating largest package of defense aid

Zelenskyy thanks British PM for allocating largest package of defense aid

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls at Ramstein meeting to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defense, artillery

Spain, Greece refuse to send Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

F-16 aircraft to start arriving in Ukraine along with pilots and maintenance this year – Pentagon Chief

Pentagon Chief at 21st Ramstain format meeting: We're going to have special focus today on boosting Ukraine's air defenses

Patients of two Kyiv hospitals, including children's one, urgently evacuated due to threat of Russia's missile strike against them – city authorities

LATEST

Zelenskyy calls at Ramstein meeting to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defense, artillery

Spain, Greece refuse to send Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

F-16 aircraft to start arriving in Ukraine along with pilots and maintenance this year – Pentagon Chief

Pentagon Chief at 21st Ramstain format meeting: We're going to have special focus today on boosting Ukraine's air defenses

Patients of two Kyiv hospitals, including children's one, urgently evacuated due to threat of Russia's missile strike against them – city authorities

Dpty Director General of Rosatom notified of suspicion of looting Chornobyl NPP during occupation

Enemy launches airstrike on industrial facility in Sumy – military administration

ISW: Russian forces do pose credible threat of seizing Chasiv Yar, although they may not be able to do so rapidly

URCS, Social Policy Ministry sign cooperation memo in social services

Minister of Agricultural Policy Solsky taken into custody with alternative bail of UAH 75.7 mln

AD
AD
AD
AD