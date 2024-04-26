Zelenskyy dismisses Yakovets as Commander of AFU Support Forces, appoints him as head of State Transport Special Service – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the dismissal of Oleksandr Yakovets as Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Relevant decree No. 244/2024 was published on the website of the president on Friday.

By another decree, the head of state appointed Yakovets as Head of Administration at the State Transport Special Service.

The president also dismissed Bohdan Bondar as Head of Administration at the State Transport Special Service by decree No. 245/2024 dated April 26.

Oleksandr Yakovets was born in 1972 in Vinnytsia region. In 1993, he graduated from the Kamyanets-Podilsky Higher Military Command Engineering School.

He held the positions of engineer platoon commander, company commander, deputy battalion commander, battalion commander, deputy brigade commander, commander of the 91st engineering regiment (Okhtyrka).

In 1996, he received state award of the Order of Courage, III degree, for demining the railway station in the town of Snovsk, Chernihiv region.

From February 19, 2020, he was the head of the engineering troops of the Support Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On March 4, 2024, he was appointed as Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.