Facts

20:47 24.04.2024

World majority should be present at Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he had accurate information on how Russia is going to disrupt the Peace Summit.

‘We have precise intelligence information – specific data – that Russia not only wants to disrupt the Peace Summit, but also has a specific plan – how to do it, how to reduce the number of participating countries, how to act to ensure that there is no peace for even longer,” he said in Kyiv on Wednesday, speaking to representatives of the diplomatic corps,”

“We will share with you, dear partners, at the level of diplomats, at the level of intelligence, Russia's plans – specific plans and specific points. And together we must counteract this – we must work in unity for a just peace,” Zelenskyy said.

According to him, in the near future, the leaders of the states will receive invitations to the Summit. “It is really important – and not only for Ukraine – that the world majority attend the Summit. The more active the world is now in restoring a just peace for Ukraine, the more likely it is that others in the world will not become victims of similar aggressions,” Zelenskyy said.

According to him, “in June, at the Summit, we will start agreeing on the first foundations of peace and put forward a shared global vision of how peace should work. That is why everyone is important, every nation, every leader.”

“Africa must be represented and heard in global affairs, and not only in food security issues,” Zelenskyy said, noting that Latin America should be involved in the resolution of global affairs. Asia. Australia and the Pacific region. Europe. North America. There are no state borders or natural barriers that can stop the spread of radiation.”

“I ask all of you to help ensure that the world is truly united at the Summit in Switzerland,” Zelenskyy addressed diplomats.

“Please spread the truth about the war – about Russian terror – in your countries, and help bolster our air defense. Every leader, every state, every ambassador that helps us with air defense now is not only a life saver, but also the one who reduces Russia's temptation to wage war – the less the Kremlin achieves with terror, the more they will be interested in seeking peace. We must force Russia into this,” Zelenskyy stated.

