Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to cooperate with Ukrainian, foreign organizations in legal field

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has held a meeting with Executive Director of the International Bar Association Mark Ellis, during which its participants discussed areas of cooperation in the legal field, the Ministry of Defense reports.

"The parties discussed the implementation of the memorandum signed between the Ministry of Defense, the International Association of Lawyers and the Association of Lawyers of Ukraine," the ministry's official website reported on Wednesday.

"The memorandum will become the basis for further initiatives aimed at developing interaction and cooperation of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry with domestic and foreign legal organizations," the press service of the Ministry of Defense quoted Reznikov as saying.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Reznikov and Ellis considered, in particular, the issues of improving the legal regulation of military service, the dissemination of knowledge about the rights and duties of military personnel, ensuring proper protection in cases related to military and war crimes, as well as the preparation of methodological recommendations, training programs and information materials to improve the existing Ukrainian legislation.

"It is important that Ukrainian legislation regulating the military sphere meets the challenges of our time and is reformed in accordance with the best international practices. Actually, this is why this platform for legal cooperation is being created, which will allow attracting the best Ukrainian and international specialists to such work," Reznikov said.

Work is also continuing on the draft law on the creation of a military police and the development of military justice in Ukraine as a whole.