Ukraine officially introduces specialty of UAV operators who detect explosive objects

A new category of operators – external pilots of unmanned aerial vehicles, who will perform tasks of aerial reconnaissance and detection of explosive objects, is being officially introduced in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"The corresponding standard DSTU 8820-4:2025 'Mine Action. Management Processes. Part 4. Processes of Mechanized Demining' was approved by the Ukrainian state standards organization," the agency said on the website on Tuesday.

As noted, the document introduces key principles and requirements for the use of mechanized demining equipment when clearing territories from explosive objects. It will enter into force on May 1, 2025.

In addition, thanks to the implementation of this standard: the use of various types of mechanized demining equipment is regulated – from soil cultivation equipment to equipment for detecting and neutralizing explosive objects; requirements are established for mechanized demining equipment operators, their training and certification; safety measures during the operation of equipment are standardized, including remote and autonomous control; the national regulatory framework is harmonized with international standards IMAS (International Mine Action Standards).

The standard was developed by specialists from the Main Department of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety and other stakeholders in the field of mine action.

It is separately noted that a special testing ground is planned to be created for testing mechanized demining equipment. This will ensure testing of equipment in real conditions, increasing the efficiency of its use.

"This standard is an important step towards increasing the effectiveness of humanitarian demining in Ukraine and implementing best global practices in combating the mine threat," the agency said.