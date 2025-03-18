Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:48 18.03.2025

Ukraine officially introduces specialty of UAV operators who detect explosive objects

2 min read

A new category of operators – external pilots of unmanned aerial vehicles, who will perform tasks of aerial reconnaissance and detection of explosive objects, is being officially introduced in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"The corresponding standard DSTU 8820-4:2025 'Mine Action. Management Processes. Part 4. Processes of Mechanized Demining' was approved by the Ukrainian state standards organization," the agency said on the website on Tuesday.

As noted, the document introduces key principles and requirements for the use of mechanized demining equipment when clearing territories from explosive objects. It will enter into force on May 1, 2025.

In addition, thanks to the implementation of this standard: the use of various types of mechanized demining equipment is regulated – from soil cultivation equipment to equipment for detecting and neutralizing explosive objects; requirements are established for mechanized demining equipment operators, their training and certification; safety measures during the operation of equipment are standardized, including remote and autonomous control; the national regulatory framework is harmonized with international standards IMAS (International Mine Action Standards).

The standard was developed by specialists from the Main Department of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety and other stakeholders in the field of mine action.

It is separately noted that a special testing ground is planned to be created for testing mechanized demining equipment. This will ensure testing of equipment in real conditions, increasing the efficiency of its use.

"This standard is an important step towards increasing the effectiveness of humanitarian demining in Ukraine and implementing best global practices in combating the mine threat," the agency said.

Tags: #document #minister #defense

MORE ABOUT

15:54 13.03.2025
Umerov meets with reps of leading Finnish defense and technology companies

Umerov meets with reps of leading Finnish defense and technology companies

21:06 12.03.2025
Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Qatar discuss expansion of cooperation

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Qatar discuss expansion of cooperation

20:53 12.03.2025
Ministry of Defense interested in cooperation with USA in the field of defense innovations

Ministry of Defense interested in cooperation with USA in the field of defense innovations

20:42 07.03.2025
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ dedicated to today's Russian strike

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ dedicated to today's Russian strike

13:59 03.03.2025
UK to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in case of peace, to send contingent there – Starmer

UK to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in case of peace, to send contingent there – Starmer

15:12 26.02.2025
Romanian PM supports increase in defense spending, but opposes sending troops to Ukraine

Romanian PM supports increase in defense spending, but opposes sending troops to Ukraine

21:00 13.02.2025
Umerov discusses supply of missiles for air defense systems with reps of Thales Belgium

Umerov discusses supply of missiles for air defense systems with reps of Thales Belgium

19:22 11.02.2025
Trump: I'm sending Secretary of Treasury to Ukraine to meet Zelenskyy

Trump: I'm sending Secretary of Treasury to Ukraine to meet Zelenskyy

20:26 05.02.2025
Zelenskyy, British Foreign Secretary discuss partnership agreement, further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy, British Foreign Secretary discuss partnership agreement, further support for Ukraine

14:54 31.01.2025
Finland announces transfer of almost EUR200 mln military aid package to Ukraine

Finland announces transfer of almost EUR200 mln military aid package to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

White House after Trump-Putin call: USA, Russia seek to improve bilateral relations

Movement to peace to begin with energy and infrastructure ceasefire – White House following Trump-Putin call

Border Guard Service: Situation in defense lines where border guard units located in Sumy region, unchanged

Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Finland

More than 90% of what Denmark does for Ukraine is related to weapons and equipment - ambassador

LATEST

EVA retailer installs 718 kW solar power plant at Lviv distribution center

Kremlin claims after talk with Trump, Putin orders to suspend strikes on energy infrastructure, exchange POWs

White House after Trump-Putin call: USA, Russia seek to improve bilateral relations

Movement to peace to begin with energy and infrastructure ceasefire – White House following Trump-Putin call

Border Guard Service: Situation in defense lines where border guard units located in Sumy region, unchanged

Defense support, investments in Ukrainian arms production – Zelenskyy on talks in Finland

Chance for ceasefire to appear only in next two to three months – Poroshenko

Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Finland

EU Polish Presidency wants to convince Budapest of importance of Ukraine’s membership for EU future

Trump talking with Putin for one hour – White House

AD