20:53 12.03.2025

Ministry of Defense interested in cooperation with USA in the field of defense innovations

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is interested in cooperation with American companies in the development and application of innovations in the defense sector, attracting American investments, said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Valeriy Churkin during a meeting in Kyiv with Defense Attaché at the US Embassy in Ukraine, Major General Keith Phillips.

"We are open to cooperation in this sector and believe that it will be mutually beneficial," said Churkin, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reports.

During the meeting, he presented his area of ​​responsibility in the ministry, which includes the development of military-technical policy, support for the life cycle of weapons and the development of defense innovations.

The parties discussed the need for clear legislative regulation of this area, which would promote the development of innovative activities and the attraction of foreign partners. At the meeting, the Ukrainian and American delegations agreed on further steps in specialized cooperation.

