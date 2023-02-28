Facts

20:27 28.02.2023

Assets of Russian businessman Serdyuk who finances testing of enemy missiles seized – SBU

Based on the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the court seized the property of Russian businessman Nikolai Serdyuk involved in financing the armed aggression against Ukraine, the SBU has reported.

"The court decision concerns six companies for the production and research of drilling equipment, as well as the manufacture of agricultural products in Kyiv and Sumy regions. The total value of the seized assets is UAH 60 million," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The SBU said that "Serdyuk is the owner of the Moscow Experimental Drilling Equipment Plant and Gidroinzhstroy and is in the inner circle of the leaders of the Kremlin's financial and industrial groups."

According to the report, under an order of this Russian businessman, Ukrainian enterprises controlled by him produced high-tech products for drilling oil and gas wells and sold them abroad.

"A significant part of the income received by the Russian businessman was sent to finance the scientific testing grounds of the Russian Federation, in particular, to the training centers of the Russian Federation, where the Russians tested their combat aircraft and missile weapons," the SBU said.

The SBU said that to hide his business in Ukraine after the full-scale invasion, Serdyuk tried to transfer his own enterprises to nine representatives of controlled commercial structures.

He also created two new firms in Sumy region and in one of the EU countries for the illegal withdrawal of his own income from Ukraine.

During searches in the offices, production and storage facilities and premises of the defendants in Kyiv and Sumy, law enforcement officers found accounting records, draft notes, mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity.

As part of the criminal proceedings initiated by the SBU investigators under Part 2 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power), it is planned to report on suspicion to Serdyuk and the heads of Ukrainian commercial enterprises controlled by him.

Tags: #sbu #businessman #missiles

