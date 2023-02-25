Facts

14:55 25.02.2023

Zelenskyy would like to hold summit of Latin American countries and Ukraine

2 min read
Zelenskyy would like to hold summit of Latin American countries and Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like to hold a summit of Latin American and Ukrainian countries to convey his position on the Peace Formula.

"Latin America is very important, I would really like to make a conference, I would like to make a meeting, a summit of Latin American countries and Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Friday.

He noted that it is not easy for him to leave the country, but he would visit such a meeting.

"I would be able to convey to them, their media, their society [Ukraine's position on the war with Russia]," Zelenskyy stressed.

The President also noted that Ukraine needs to take steps to meet the countries of the African continent.

"We have been working very poorly for many years, we did not pay attention – this is a big mistake. Therefore, a special program has been adopted to expand the embassy presence in the region," he added.

Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine would like to involve both India and China in the Peace Formula.

"There is a point of record of the end of the war, we need security guarantees. When there is fulfillment of the points, then there is respect for people, for Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.

