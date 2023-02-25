Facts

14:52 25.02.2023

EU Council approves tenth package of sanctions against Russia

2 min read
The package of sanctions approved by the EU Council includes restrictions against three Russian banks, on the import of asphalt, synthetic rubber, prohibits the transit of dual-use goods and technologies through Russia, as well as restrictions on seven Iranian manufacturers of UAVs, according to a document distributed in Brussels on Saturday.

“Three Russian banks have been added to the list of entities subject to the asset freeze and the prohibition to make funds and economic resources available,” the statement reads. It does not specify which banks were placed under sanctions.

The statement also says that the new package of sanctions includes restrictions on the export of important technologies and industrial goods, in particular, electronics, specialized vehicles, for example, snowmobiles, machine parts, spare parts for them, construction goods and structures, goods used in the aviation industry.

In total, the new restrictions apply to exports from the EU in the amount of about EUR 11.4 billion, the statement says. It notes that with today's package, the EU has imposed sanctions on almost half (49%) of its exports to Russia in total.

A ban on the import of asphalt and synthetic rubber is also being introduced, this measure covers imports worth about EUR 1.3 billion.

In addition, transit of dual-use goods and technologies exported from the EU through Russia is prohibited.

Sanctions are also being imposed against seven Iranian enterprises that produce UAVs.

Restrictions are also imposed against the media: broadcasting of the Arab services RT and Sputnik is prohibited in the EU.

In addition, a ban is being introduced on the participation of Russian citizens in the management bodies of companies of critical infrastructure in the EU member states. Another new restrictive measure implies that aircraft operators will have to notify their national competent authorities about irregular flights between the EU and Russia directly or through third countries.

At the same time, as previously reported, 121 individuals and legal entities were added to the new list of sanctions.

Other details about the new measures will be known at a later stage - after publication in the Official Journal of the EU.

