21:25 24.02.2023

Russia may come to NATO countries – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy admits the threat of the Russian Federation invading another European state, in particular, NATO member countries.

"Unfortunately, yes, I think it is possible. And it can happen. Why? I can explain. President Putin needs to show success and victories. Success on the battlefield in Ukraine will not take place. There will be no massive rematch. At least we will fight. And if there are supplies [of weapons and armaments from partners], we will be stronger," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Friday.

In his opinion, Russia can invade those countries "where there is a weak spot," and it is desirable that these should be states that were influenced by Moscow back in Soviet times, "where there are certain adversities, that is, certain conflicts, certain separate institutions."

"That's what's happening. And then Moldova … You know about the example of Moldova. You know that our intelligence intercepted the document. And I have openly said this. And I brought this information to the EU. And in the first hours after receiving it, I also handed it over to Maia Sandu [President of Moldova]. And this is very important. And there is evidence that they wanted to change the leadership of the state," Zelenskyy said.

He believes that, given the absence of common borders between Russia and Moldova, "there may be a landing," that is, we should talk about "an attack from Transdniestria, an attack of Chisinau."

At the same time, Zelenskyy did not rule out that the Russian Federation could start a war against the Baltic states in the event of a weakening of assistance to Ukraine from the United States and NATO.

"And if it happens that Ukraine will not stand because of certain opinions, because of the weakening of this or that aid, Russia will come to NATO countries, they will come to the Baltic States, they will come and seize the Baltic States," the President of Ukraine said.

