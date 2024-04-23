Zelenskyy says at least 300,000 employees hired at Ukrainian defense industry enterprises

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening video address said that at least 300,000 employees are currently employed at the enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

"Today I spoke with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky, in particular about how to strengthen our soldiers at key points on the front. And special attention now – Donetsk region. I am grateful to everyone who is truly persistent, who with their courage helps the soldiers in positions nearby," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also expressed gratitude to each and everyone who works in defense industries.

"These are hundreds of companies that are doing everything to ensure that the strength of our state grows. Ukrainian artillery, Ukrainian missiles, our drones, Ukrainian equipment, Ukrainian ammunition, Ukrainian electronic warfare systems, Ukrainian defense software – thanks to everyone whose contribution helps Ukraine fight," he said.

This, according to the president, is "at least 300,000 men and women – only at those enterprises that are directly related to the defense industry. Thanks to every company that cooperates with them and helps. Thanks to all partners."

"Our production should significantly supplement arms supplies from partners every month, and this is exactly the goal we set: more Ukrainian weapons every month," Zelenskyy said.