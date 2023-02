Rada denounces agreement with Russia on use of Sea of Azov, Kerch Strait

The Verkhovna Rada has denounced an agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on cooperation in the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.

A total of 303 MPs voted for corresponding bill No. 0182 at the plenary session on Friday, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction, said on Telegram.

The agreement was signed on December 24, 2003 in Kerch and ratified in April 2004.