London says several ceasefire options in Ukraine on the table – media

Britain said on Monday that several proposals had been made for a truce in fighting between Ukraine and Russia, after France floated a plan for a one-month pause leading to peace talks, Reuters agency has reported.

"There are clearly a number of options on the table," Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman said.

French President Emmanuel Macron raised the possibility of a one-month truce, though there was no immediate public endorsement from other allies. "Such a truce on air, sea and energy infrastructure would allow us to determine whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is acting in good faith when he commits to a truce," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday, commenting Macron’s proposal. "And that's when real peace negotiations could start," he added.

France, Britain and potentially other European countries have offered to send troops to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire - something Moscow has already rejected - but say they would want support from the U.S., or a "backstop".

Earlier it was reported that several countries said on Sunday, March 2, that they wanted to be part of the plan to ensure peace in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.