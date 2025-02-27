Facts

14:31 27.02.2025

Agreement with USA is agreement to preserve Ukrainian state – Poroshenko

Agreement with USA is agreement to preserve Ukrainian state – Poroshenko
Leader of the European Solidarity party, MP of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko considers the agreement with the United States on the development of minerals as an agreement to resist the Russian Federation and preserve statehood.

"For me, this agreement is definitely not about money and not about minerals. This is an agreement to preserve the state and the ability of Ukraine to resist Russia. I fully understand the complexity of the moment. That Ukraine needs help. That our Armed Forces, as before, if not more, need new supplies of Western weapons and ammunition, the latest models of equipment. Everything that benefits this goal should be supported, because the army is the main thing today and tomorrow," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, he noted that without annexes there is no point in discussing the text of the agreement. "We need to wait for the meeting of the two presidents and give Zelenskyy the opportunity to protect Ukrainian interests. The key principle of diplomacy: nothing is agreed, until everything is agreed," the politician added.

Poroshenko noted that in 2017 he had negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump and then an agreement was concluded on coal from Pennsylvania, while Ukraine also received its first lethal weapon from the United States, "so anything is possible."

