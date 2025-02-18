Ukraine, Germany extend cooperation agreement on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear safety

Ukraine and Germany are extending the Agreement on cooperation in the field of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Safety (CBRN), the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) has reported.

“Ukraine and Germany extend the Agreement on cooperation in CBRN security. It will enable the implementation of projects in 2025-2026 to strengthen Ukraine's capacity to respond to modern challenges and threats. Ukraine actively cooperates with partners achieve a just and lasting peace,” the Foreign Ministry said on the X social network on Tuesday.

