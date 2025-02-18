Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:54 18.02.2025

Ukraine, Germany extend cooperation agreement on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear safety

1 min read
Ukraine, Germany extend cooperation agreement on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear safety

Ukraine and Germany are extending the Agreement on cooperation in the field of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Safety (CBRN), the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) has reported.

“Ukraine and Germany extend the Agreement on cooperation in CBRN security. It will enable the implementation of projects in 2025-2026 to strengthen Ukraine's capacity to respond to modern challenges and threats. Ukraine actively cooperates with partners achieve a just and lasting peace,” the Foreign Ministry said on the X social network on Tuesday.

It is noted that Ukraine is actively cooperating with partners to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Tags: #germany #agreement

MORE ABOUT

20:14 26.05.2025
Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

15:41 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

14:09 19.05.2025
German Ambassador Jaeger meets with Yeliseev

German Ambassador Jaeger meets with Yeliseev

18:28 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy convinced that if he meets with Putin, he will agree with him on ceasefire

Zelenskyy convinced that if he meets with Putin, he will agree with him on ceasefire

12:46 14.05.2025
Three Ukrainians arrested in Germany, Switzerland on suspicion of sabotage attacks in favor of Russia – media

Three Ukrainians arrested in Germany, Switzerland on suspicion of sabotage attacks in favor of Russia – media

14:58 13.05.2025
German Defense Minister calls for tighter sanctions against Russia, increased support for Ukraine

German Defense Minister calls for tighter sanctions against Russia, increased support for Ukraine

20:54 09.05.2025
Shmyhal discusses strengthening cooperation with new German FM

Shmyhal discusses strengthening cooperation with new German FM

20:48 08.05.2025
Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

20:08 08.05.2025
Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

21:28 07.05.2025
Merz plans to travel to Ukraine soon

Merz plans to travel to Ukraine soon

HOT NEWS

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Lubinets: Through negotiations channel with Russian ombudsman, one can learn about fate of Ukrainians in TOT, in Russia

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

LATEST

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for end to daily killings, destruction in Ukraine

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Last batch of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine sent from the Netherlands

Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

Business urges govt to postpone amendments to regulation of chemical substances

Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

Russia rules out US participation in Istanbul talks at last minute – Sybiha

AD
AD