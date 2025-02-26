Cabinet adopts decisions necessary for signing agreement with USA on minerals – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted decisions necessary for signing an agreement with the United States on establishing the rules and conditions of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Ukraine will soon take an important step within implementing the Victory Plan. An agreement will be signed with the United States on the creation of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction... Today, the government adopts decisions necessary for signing an agreement between Ukraine and the United States," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.