Waltz believes US-Ukraine minerals deal to be signed soon

The United States and Ukraine minerals deal will be signed in a very short time, The Guardian said, citing U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Waltz.

He said that signing minerals deal between Ukraine and the United States was originally an idea proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Well, look, here's the bottom line. President Zelenskyy is going to sign that deal, and you will see that in the very short term. And that is good for Ukraine. What better could you have for Ukraine than to be in an economic partnership with the United States?" Waltz asked.

He says that "by the end of this all, we are going to have the Nobel Peace Prize sitting next to the name of Donald J. Trump."