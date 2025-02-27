Facts

12:56 27.02.2025

Cabinet authorizes Svyrydenko or Sybiha to sign minerals deal with USA

1 min read
Cabinet authorizes Svyrydenko or Sybiha to sign minerals deal with USA

The Cabinet of Ministers authorized First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko or Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha to sign a bilateral agreement with the United States on establishing the rules and conditions of the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

According to order No. 164 dated February 26, the government approved the draft bilateral agreement on establishing the rules and conditions of the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

"To authorize First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy Yulia Anatoliyivna Svyrydenko or Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Ivanovych Sybiha to sign the said Agreement," the document says.

Tags: #investment_fund #agreement

MORE ABOUT

14:31 27.02.2025
Agreement with USA is agreement to preserve Ukrainian state – Poroshenko

Agreement with USA is agreement to preserve Ukrainian state – Poroshenko

20:14 26.02.2025
Cabinet adopts decisions necessary for signing agreement with USA on minerals – Shmyhal

Cabinet adopts decisions necessary for signing agreement with USA on minerals – Shmyhal

19:55 21.02.2025
Waltz believes US-Ukraine minerals deal to be signed soon

Waltz believes US-Ukraine minerals deal to be signed soon

20:54 18.02.2025
Ukraine, Germany extend cooperation agreement on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear safety

Ukraine, Germany extend cooperation agreement on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear safety

20:29 14.02.2025
Today there is no talk of peace agreement

Today there is no talk of peace agreement

19:52 28.01.2025
Ukrainian, Spanish FMs sign agreement in Lviv to support Ukrainian schools teaching Spanish

Ukrainian, Spanish FMs sign agreement in Lviv to support Ukrainian schools teaching Spanish

20:59 15.01.2025
Rubio: Both Ukraine and Russia must make concessions to end war

Rubio: Both Ukraine and Russia must make concessions to end war

20:54 15.01.2025
Putin to put forward number of conditions for peace in Ukraine at talks with Trump

Putin to put forward number of conditions for peace in Ukraine at talks with Trump

20:41 12.12.2024
Ukraine, UK preparing agreement on transition to stronger partnership

Ukraine, UK preparing agreement on transition to stronger partnership

20:21 06.12.2024
OGTSU, Poland's Gaz-System introduce guaranteed capacity of 5.15 mcm per day for gas imports to Ukraine

OGTSU, Poland's Gaz-System introduce guaranteed capacity of 5.15 mcm per day for gas imports to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

Air Force: 90 out of 166 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 72 lost in location

Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting: Good details about our drones

LATEST

In Kyiv region, 59 villages provided with access to drinking water thanks to Ukrainian Red Cross

Japan's Ambassador to Ukraine confirms Tokyo to continue efforts to create intl compensation mechanism

Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

Another 100 communities to open Resilience Centers in 2025

Russian army kills seven residents of Donetsk region in past day, 11 injured

Zelenskyy meets with Chairman of Council of Ministers in Ireland

Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

Zelenskyy to visit Ireland on way to USA – media

G7 Ambassadors welcome law on establishment of two specialized administrative courts

France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

AD