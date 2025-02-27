Cabinet authorizes Svyrydenko or Sybiha to sign minerals deal with USA

The Cabinet of Ministers authorized First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko or Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha to sign a bilateral agreement with the United States on establishing the rules and conditions of the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

According to order No. 164 dated February 26, the government approved the draft bilateral agreement on establishing the rules and conditions of the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

"To authorize First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy Yulia Anatoliyivna Svyrydenko or Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Ivanovych Sybiha to sign the said Agreement," the document says.