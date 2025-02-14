Today there is no talk of peace agreement

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Today there is no talk of a peace agreement, there is no need to seek mediation between Ukraine and Vladimir Putin, the U.S. support is needed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today we are not talking about a peace agreement, and there is no need to seek mediation between Ukraine and Putin. We need the firm support of a strong country, the United States, a strong President Trump. We need his support and to be on our side. I do not think that there can be anything in the middle between us. Because it is not two countries that are fighting, but Russia that brought the war to our land, and we, I believe, are defending it with dignity," Zelensky said during his participation in the panel "Strategic Investments: The Future of U.S.-Ukrainian Security Cooperation" at the Munich Security Conference.

The president said that a peace agreement can only be a plan to end the war, which must first of all be discussed and supported by Ukraine and the United States; security guarantees for all of Europe are also important. "And Ukraine is already part of Europe and will be part of an equal European Union. And for us, the voice of Europe is very important at the table, and not somewhere behind the scenes. They are equal partners. And this can be seen through the monetary, military, humanitarian, various, financial contribution that Europe has made together with our friends from the United States of America," Zelenskyy said.