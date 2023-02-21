Zelenskyy calls Putin's threats to resume nuclear tests intimidation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the threats of Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume nuclear weapons tests are intimidation, to which no one seriously reacts.

"As for whether the Russian Federation is preparing for nuclear tests: we are adults. This person [Putin] first decided that there would be some kind of intimidation, and then connected it with some messages from the United States, etc. It seems to me that this happens all the time. Seriously, no one pays attention to them [Russia] anymore," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Kyiv.

He also noted with regret that representatives of the Kremlin "already communicate as terrorists."

"The only difference is that the terrorists are wearing masks, and in Russia they don't even hide their faces anymore," the president said.

Answering the question whether he watched Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, Zelenskyy answered in the negative, because, as he noted, at the same time the Russian army was launching strikes at Kherson.

"I did not watch his appeals due to the fact that it was at this time that the strikes took place in Kherson region. Twenty-one people were injured, six were killed. Unfortunately," he said, expressing condolences to the relatives of the victims.

"Putin's speech lasted about two hours, and they [the Russian Army] were attacking, destroying infrastructure and killing our people for an hour. Here's what we see: what they say and what they actually do. But we will put the squeeze on them," the president summed up.

As reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, delivering a message to the Federal Assembly, announced that Russia was suspending its participation in the Treaty Between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Strategic Offensive Reductions (SORT).

He also said that if the United States tests new types of nuclear weapons, Russia will do the same.