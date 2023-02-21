Facts

15:29 21.02.2023

Kherson City Council reports on five killed, 16 hospitalized amid city shelling

2 min read
Five people have been killed and 16 injured as a result of the shelling by the Russian occupiers of Kherson on Tuesday, Kherson City Council said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"As of now, 21 people in Kherson suffered from shelling by the Russian army this afternoon. Five people were killed, 16 are in hospitals in the city. They are being assisted," the report says.

The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) of Ukraine reports five dead and at least 15 wounded as a result of the shelling.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation, disregarding the norms of international humanitarian law, fired at residential areas of the city of Kherson. Enemy shells hit a public transport stop. As a result, two people died on the spot, the other two – on the way to the hospital. Also, an elderly woman died from shelling in her own house. At least 15 people are now known to be injured. The final number of victims is being specified. Houses and cars were damaged," the PGO said on its website.

Under the procedural leadership of Kherson regional prosecutor's office, criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the shelling of Kherson continues.

As reported earlier, information appeared on the page of the Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook about the death of six people and the wounding of 12 as a result of the shelling of Kherson by the Russian occupiers on Tuesday.

"The enemy has struck residential areas, critical infrastructure facilities, a kindergarten, a hospital, private garages and cars. Several houses have received significant damage, several apartments are burning in multi-apartment buildings as a result of a direct hit. A local market and a public transport stop were shelled. Just in the middle of the street, in their own homes and workplaces, peaceful residents of Kherson were injured and died," the report says.

According to the Pivden operational command, the shelling was carried out from multiple rocket launchers.

Tags: #kherson

