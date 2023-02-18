Facts

16:25 18.02.2023

Polish PM stands for completely new accelerated process of Ukraine's accession to EU

1 min read
Polish PM stands for completely new accelerated process of Ukraine's accession to EU

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki believes that everything in Europe must now be changed and a new accelerated process of Ukraine's accession to the EU must be created.

"We cannot compare what is happening in Ukraine with a 'normal or almost normal accession process.' We must think outside the box. We are living at a turning point in history, we must change almost everything in Europe and therefore we must create a new process for Ukraine. Fast track is synonymous to this," he said at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

The Polish prime minister believes that the usual accession process should be abandoned and an "absolutely new" one should be applied.

