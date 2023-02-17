Zelenskyy at Munich conference: Any delay in supporting Ukraine is mistake

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking via video link to the participants of the Munich Security Conference, said any delay on the part of Western partners in supporting Ukraine is a mistake.

"Russia is trying to win free time by bargaining with the world. Unfortunately, it must destroy many lives. That is why we need to hurry. We need the speed of our agreements, delivery [of weapons] to strengthen our army, the speed of decisions to limit Russian potential," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, now there is no alternative to the speed of providing assistance to Ukraine, because people's lives depend on this speed.

"Delay has always been and is still a mistake," the president said.